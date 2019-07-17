VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.11 and last traded at $125.89, approximately 2,083 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

