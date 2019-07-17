US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of US Well Services stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. US Well Services has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $298.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Well Services will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Well Services stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

