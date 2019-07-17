UpToken Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. UpToken has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $7,238.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. In the last week, UpToken has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00279729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.01252914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00111756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000535 BTC.

UpToken Token Profile

UpToken was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

