Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.50.

UNIT opened at $8.86 on Friday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $261.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toscafund Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 2,258,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 283,615 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,320,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

