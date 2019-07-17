Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $89,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 628,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,501. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $261.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

