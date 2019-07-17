UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives $293.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.68.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.66. 150,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.