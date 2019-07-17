UGAS (UGAS) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, UGAS has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $18.96 million and $284,927.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.33 or 0.05393261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,717,574 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

