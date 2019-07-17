TTC (TTC) Market Cap Reaches $18.05 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $950,290.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 785,665,011 coins and its circulating supply is 207,483,767 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

