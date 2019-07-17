Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,105.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $141,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,519,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,572 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.