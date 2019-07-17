Tripio (TRIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00280161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.01266873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00113135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

