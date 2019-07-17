Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,615 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical volume of 138 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAM. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.96. Pampa Energia had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.