Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.15.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $897,952. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 968,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

