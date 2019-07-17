Tiberius Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) Trading Up 0.2%

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tiberius Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,792 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tiberius Acquisition were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

