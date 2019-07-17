Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.09

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$89.09 and last traded at C$88.23, with a volume of 90061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$88.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.72. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.83.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 21.61%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total transaction of C$305,823.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,458.20. Also, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 16,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.85, for a total transaction of C$1,423,628.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,384,184.76.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

