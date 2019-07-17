Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $43,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,020. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $20,984,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,188,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after buying an additional 586,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $8,698,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8,450.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 176,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after buying an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

TEX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 17,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

