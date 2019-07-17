Tele2 (STO:TEL2-A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tele2 AB (STO:TEL2-A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $131.00. Tele2 shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 281 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 132.76.

Tele2 Company Profile (STO:TEL2-A)

Tele2 AB is a telecom operator. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, global Internet of things (IoT) solution and content services. The Company’s segments include Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and Other.

