Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.