Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teck Resources Limited is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, metallurgical coal, zinc, gold and energy. It is a world leader in the production of copper, metallurgical coal and zinc, a significant producer of gold, molybdenum and specialty metals, with interests in several oil sands development assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company has expertise across the full range of activities related to mining, including exploration, development, smelting, refining, safety, environmental protection, product stewardship, recycling and research. The Company is actively exploring in countries throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa. Teck Resources Limited, formerly Teck Cominco Limited, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82. Teck Resources has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 35.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 80.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

