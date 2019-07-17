Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) Announces GBX 1.64 Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.96. Target Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

