Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.81

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and traded as high as $19.13. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 15,396 shares.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 4.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $27,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

