STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.65, 157,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 62,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 209,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 807,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

