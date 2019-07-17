Storj (STORJ) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.59 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Storj has a market cap of $22.54 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Ethfinex, Upbit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.01274695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00113056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ABCC, Binance, Livecoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, Upbit, Liquid, Tidex, Gate.io, Huobi, Liqui, Poloniex, Bittrex, OKEx, CoinTiger and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

