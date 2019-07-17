Starbase Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $180,111.00 and approximately $902.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.81 or 0.05395093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

