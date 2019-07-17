Stanford L. Kurland Sells 11,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $252,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 186,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.88 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriGas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

