Southern Gold (ASX:SAU) Shares Up 36.4%

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU)’s share price shot up 36.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 551,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,280% from the average session volume of 39,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.12.

Southern Gold Company Profile (ASX:SAU)

Southern Gold Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold deposits in Australia and South Korea. The company also explores for silver and other mineral deposits. It focuses on developing the Cannon project near Kalgoorlie, Australia; and the Gubong project in South Korea. The company also owns a portfolio of gold projects that are a combination of decommissioned gold mines with orogenic gold mineralization and Greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in South Korea.

