Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.11

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and traded as high as $37.39. Southern Copper shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 6,483 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

