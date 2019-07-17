Sourcefire (NASDAQ:FIRE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sourcefire LLC (NASDAQ:FIRE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. Sourcefire shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Separately, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Sourcefire in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Sourcefire (NASDAQ:FIRE)

Sourcefire, Inc (Sourcefire) is engaged in the business of delivering intelligent cybersecurity technologies. The Company provides a portfolio of solutions that enables commercial enterprises and government agencies worldwide to manage and minimize cybersecurity risks. Sourcefire provides customers with Agile Security that consists of hardware with embedded software, software and cloud-based solutions.

