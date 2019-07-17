Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,887. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56. Social Reality has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Social Reality had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Social Reality will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Social Reality in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Reality in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Social Reality by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

