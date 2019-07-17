Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

SGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

SGH opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $729.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $43,786.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

