Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.18.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK opened at $34.40 on Monday. Slack has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 376,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $14,409,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $53,170,714.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,904,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,152,547 over the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.