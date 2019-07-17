Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 10%

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 102,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 147,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.