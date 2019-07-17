Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Rises By 6.1%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 30th total of 254,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SYN stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 669.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,852 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.61% of Synthetic Biologics worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

