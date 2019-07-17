Short Interest in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Rises By 7.8%

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 30th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:REX opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.08). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $104.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 38.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.