Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expands By 7.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,006,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 30th total of 38,196,200 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of OXY opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $84.93.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In related news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,131.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 37,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $475,929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,172,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,096,000 after purchasing an additional 211,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.