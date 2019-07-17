Short Interest in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (NYSE:MPO) Rises By 5.8%

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (NYSE:MPO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 30th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Midstates Petroleum stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08. Midstates Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Get Midstates Petroleum alerts:

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter. Midstates Petroleum had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 317.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Midstates Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPO. TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of approximately 102,198 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Midstates Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midstates Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.