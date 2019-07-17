Short Interest in Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) Increases By 5.4%

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 30th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Golden Bull stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Golden Bull has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45.

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services.

