Short Interest in Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) Increases By 5.4%

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 30th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Golden Bull stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Golden Bull has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45.
