Short Interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Increases By 6.5%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,336,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 30th total of 2,193,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 146,200 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $675,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $181,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 734,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,755 and have sold 84,890 shares valued at $463,262. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 26,267,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,143,000 after buying an additional 157,931 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,031,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

