Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expands By 6.8%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 30th total of 9,487,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $6,063,993.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,058,963.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,684 shares of company stock worth $24,462,721. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

