Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Increases By 6.1%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 30th total of 87,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 13,099.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.68% of Astrotech worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.