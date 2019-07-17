Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Given $14.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 521.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $220.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32. Select Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

