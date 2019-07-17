Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.16

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and traded as low as $77.10. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 1,185,618 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €76.82 ($89.33).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.23.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.