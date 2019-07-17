Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $669.00

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00913070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015224 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Profile

Safe Exchange Coin (CRYPTO:SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

