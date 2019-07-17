S P. Iv Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,347.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,032,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,007. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $989.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 36.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 47.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 44.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

