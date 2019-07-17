Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Update

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,212,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 30th total of 2,045,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Royal Gold stock opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 31,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $2,989,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $182,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 72.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. B. Riley upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

