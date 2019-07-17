Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 320 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 280.19.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.