Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ritter Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTTR remained flat at $$1.01 during trading on Wednesday. 107,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,870. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.27. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.