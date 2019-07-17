Richard William Stone Buys 458 Shares of Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Richard William Stone bought 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £151.14 ($197.49).

Shares of Share stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.23. Share Plc. has a 12 month low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Share Company Profile

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

