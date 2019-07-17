Richard William Stone Buys 458 Shares of Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Richard William Stone bought 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £151.14 ($197.49).
Shares of Share stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.23. Share Plc. has a 12 month low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50).
Share Company Profile
