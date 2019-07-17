Revolve Group’s (NASDAQ:RVLV) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 17th

Revolve Group’s (NASDAQ:RVLV) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 17th. Revolve Group had issued 11,764,706 shares in its public offering on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $211,764,708 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLV opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

In other news, insider Michael Mente sold 1,352,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $24,352,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,195,238 shares of company stock valued at $381,514,284.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

