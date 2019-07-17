Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 37,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 197,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

