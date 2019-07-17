Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $84,696.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,406,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 297,791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 416.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. 204,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22. Renasant has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

